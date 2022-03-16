See All Plastic Surgeons in Stratford, NJ
Dr. Anthony Corrado, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (67)
Map Pin Small Stratford, NJ
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Anthony Corrado, DO

Dr. Anthony Corrado, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Stratford, NJ. They graduated from UMDNJ/SOM.

Dr. Corrado works at Dr. Anthony Corrado in Stratford, NJ with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Dr. Corrado's Office Locations

    Dr. Anthony Corrado, LLC
    42 E Laurel Rd # 2500, Stratford, NJ 08084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 344-5906
    Dr. Anthony C. Corrado, LLC
    1919 Greentree Rd Ste C, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 481-3223

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aging Face
Allergic Rhinitis
Bags Under Eyes
Treatment frequency



Aging Face Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bags Under Eyes Chevron Icon
Benign Skin Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Double Chin Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Jowl Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Upper Eyelid Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HealthPartners
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Anthony Corrado, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235338872
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Academy Of Cosmetic Surgery, Newport Beach Center For Surgery (Dr. H. George Brennan, MD)|The Plastic Surgery Institute, Rancho Mirage, Ca-Cosmetic Surgery (Dr. Andrew Ordon, MD, Dr. Ritu Chopra, MD)
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ/SOM
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Facial Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

