Dr. Anthony D'Angelo, DO

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
4.3 (18)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anthony D'Angelo, DO

Dr. Anthony D'Angelo, DO is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital and SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.

Dr. D'Angelo works at Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery, INC in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Saint Peters, MO and Bridgeton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Dentofacial Anomalies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. D'Angelo's Office Locations

    Ear Nose Throat and Plastic Surgery
    2325 Dougherty Ferry Rd Ste 205, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 821-5002
    Ear Nose and Throat & Plastic Surgery
    4800 Mexico Rd Ste 103, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 936-5002
    Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery, INC
    12277 De Paul Dr Ste 303, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 770-0708

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
  • SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 19, 2022
    Dr D’ Angelo is a true professional who is also caring and compassionate. I’m am 69 years old and of course have seen the great and not so great in the world of healthcare. Dr D’Angelo is at the top of the list in so many categories. He was able to diagnose my very serious neck condition, explained all details very well and took action....including his surgery work at MidRivers Surgery Center (incidentally the folks there are also terrific....Christy, Peggy, the CRNA’s all were so kind and professional) I highly recommend Dr D’Angelo as he is honest and he has the years of experience to help you..... and....he extremely hard-working… He called me three times over Easter weekend to discuss test results etc.…His knowledge, professional approach and effort grade A’s. I’m thankful I met him.
    GW — Apr 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anthony D'Angelo, DO
    About Dr. Anthony D'Angelo, DO

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215938550
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony D'Angelo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Angelo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. D'Angelo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. D'Angelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. D'Angelo has seen patients for Dentofacial Anomalies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. D'Angelo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Angelo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Angelo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Angelo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Angelo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

