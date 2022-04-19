Overview of Dr. Anthony D'Angelo, DO

Dr. Anthony D'Angelo, DO is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital and SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. D'Angelo works at Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery, INC in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Saint Peters, MO and Bridgeton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Dentofacial Anomalies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.