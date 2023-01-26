Overview

Dr. Anthony Delorenzo, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Willowbrook, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange and Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.



Dr. Delorenzo works at MDVIP - Willowbrook, Illinois in Willowbrook, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.