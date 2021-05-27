Overview of Dr. Anthony Dibona, DO

Dr. Anthony Dibona, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Inspira Medical Center Elmer and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Dibona works at Virtua Primary Care - Voorhees in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Browns Mills, NJ, Lindenwold, NJ and Maple Shade, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.