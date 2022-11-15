Dr. Anthony Digianfilippo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Digianfilippo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Digianfilippo, MD
Dr. Anthony Digianfilippo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hinsdale, IL.
AMITA Health Medical Group Neurosurgery Hinsdale908 N Elm St Ste 210, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 856-8640
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
20 years ago he did a laminectomy and after a short recovery was as good as new... or at least as good as my 26 year old self... life changing... referred dozens of friends... thank you Doctor!
- Neurosurgery
- English, Italian
- Rush-Presbyn, St Lukes Med Ctr
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Digianfilippo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Digianfilippo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Digianfilippo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Digianfilippo has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Traumatic Brain Injury and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Digianfilippo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Digianfilippo speaks Italian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Digianfilippo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Digianfilippo.
