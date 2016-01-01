Dr. Dinh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anthony Dinh, DO
Overview of Dr. Anthony Dinh, DO
Dr. Anthony Dinh, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine.
Dr. Dinh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dinh's Office Locations
-
1
Elite E.n.t. & Plastic Surgery Medical Center Inc.13132 Magnolia St, Garden Grove, CA 92844 Directions (714) 590-1452
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dinh?
About Dr. Anthony Dinh, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1205918299
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dinh works at
Dr. Dinh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dinh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dinh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.