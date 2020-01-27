Dr. Durante has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Durante, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Durante, MD
Dr. Anthony Durante, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Bologna / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery.
Dr. Durante's Office Locations
Long Island Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery PC134 Mineola Blvd, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 294-9363
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Durante is excellent. He is a kind, very knowledgeable physician who takes the time to explain your problem, and gives you the tools you need to deal with it.
About Dr. Anthony Durante, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 56 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- University of Bologna / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Durante accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Durante has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Durante on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Durante speaks Italian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Durante. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durante.
