Dr. Anthony Ferretti, DO
Overview of Dr. Anthony Ferretti, DO
Dr. Anthony Ferretti, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Millcreek Community Hospital.
Dr. Ferretti works at
Dr. Ferretti's Office Locations
-
1
Lecom Orthopedic and Vascular Surgery and Sports Medicine5401 Peach St Ste 3300, Erie, PA 16509 Directions (814) 868-7840
-
2
Corry Memorial Hospital Association965 Shamrock Ln, Corry, PA 16407 Directions (814) 664-4641
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Millcreek Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Ferretti?
My experience with Dr Ferretti was absolutely fabulous! He did a full right knee replacement and I have had absolutely NO pain since surgery. Not even the day after....that being said, I had full range of motion within two days of surgery. I was released to drive 15 days after surgery. It is so fortunate that 3 friends recommended Dr Ferretti, and I will be referring him to others with complete confidence that he will treat them as well as he did for me. Dr Ferretti and his staff are excellent!
About Dr. Anthony Ferretti, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1043275233
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
