Overview of Dr. Anthony Ferretti, DO

Dr. Anthony Ferretti, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Millcreek Community Hospital.



Dr. Ferretti works at Lecom Orthopedic and Vascular Surgery and Sports Medicine in Erie, PA with other offices in Corry, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.