Overview of Dr. Anthony Karem, MD

Dr. Anthony Karem, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Crestwood, KY. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE



Dr. Karem works at Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine & Pediatrics in Crestwood, KY with other offices in Louisville, KY, Shelbyville, KY and Anchorage, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.