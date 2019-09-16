Overview of Dr. Anthony Lama, MD

Dr. Anthony Lama, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary.



Dr. Lama works at Anthony Lama MD Apmc in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.