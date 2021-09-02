Overview

Dr. Anthony Lavacca, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from East Orange Veterans Hospital, East Orange, New Jersey|Montefiore Medical Center/ Albert Einstein College Of Medicine, Bronx, New York|Temple University, School Of Dentistry, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



Dr. Lavacca works at Naperville Dental Specialists in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.