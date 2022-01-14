Dr. Anthony Lombardo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lombardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Lombardo, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They completed their fellowship with American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons
Advanced Bone & Joint112 Piper Hill Dr Ste 9, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 441-3444Monday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Bridgeton Foot and Ankle-bridgeton12255 De Paul Dr Ste 470, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 739-8863
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Progress West Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
I just want to say that I have known Dr. Anthony Lombardo for years. He not only has successfully treated and operated on me but he has also treated/operated on my 2 daughters as well. We have had different medical issues and he has always come thru for us. He is very caring and compassionate and never rushes when seeing you. He always listens and answers my questions and offers suggestions. I recommended my sister-in-law to him and he was great with her too. I will continue to highly recommend Dr. Lombardo to anyone. Thank you Dr. Lombardo!??
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1346241155
Education & Certifications
- American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lombardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lombardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.