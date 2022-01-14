Overview of Dr. Anthony Lombardo, DPM

Dr. Anthony Lombardo, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They completed their fellowship with American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons



Dr. Lombardo works at Advanced Bone & Joint in Saint Peters, MO with other offices in Bridgeton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.