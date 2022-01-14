See All Podiatric Surgeons in Saint Peters, MO
Dr. Anthony Lombardo, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Anthony Lombardo, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.3 (30)
Map Pin Small Saint Peters, MO
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anthony Lombardo, DPM

Dr. Anthony Lombardo, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They completed their fellowship with American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons

Dr. Lombardo works at Advanced Bone & Joint in Saint Peters, MO with other offices in Bridgeton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatric Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Nirali Shah, DPM
Dr. Nirali Shah, DPM
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Lombardo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Bone & Joint
    112 Piper Hill Dr Ste 9, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 441-3444
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Bridgeton Foot and Ankle-bridgeton
    12255 De Paul Dr Ste 470, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 739-8863

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  • Progress West Hospital
  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lombardo?

    Jan 14, 2022
    I just want to say that I have known Dr. Anthony Lombardo for years. He not only has successfully treated and operated on me but he has also treated/operated on my 2 daughters as well. We have had different medical issues and he has always come thru for us. He is very caring and compassionate and never rushes when seeing you. He always listens and answers my questions and offers suggestions. I recommended my sister-in-law to him and he was great with her too. I will continue to highly recommend Dr. Lombardo to anyone. Thank you Dr. Lombardo!??
    Jane Obermoeller — Jan 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anthony Lombardo, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anthony Lombardo, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lombardo to family and friends

    Dr. Lombardo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lombardo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anthony Lombardo, DPM.

    About Dr. Anthony Lombardo, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346241155
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Lombardo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lombardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lombardo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lombardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lombardo has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lombardo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Lombardo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lombardo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lombardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lombardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Anthony Lombardo, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.