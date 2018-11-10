Overview of Dr. Anthony Lombardo, MD

Dr. Anthony Lombardo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Anderson, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Community Hospital Anderson.



Dr. Lombardo works at Eye Surgeons Of Indiana PC in Anderson, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.