Dr. Anthony Massey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anthony Massey, MD
Dr. Anthony Massey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans.
Dr. Massey works at
Dr. Massey's Office Locations
Gladstone Psychiatry and Wellness1501 Sulgrave Ave Ste 200, Baltimore, MD 21209 Directions (443) 708-5856
Chosen Psychiatric Services LLC6525 N Charles St Ste 85, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 296-2232
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of dr. Massey’s for years. I actually started seeing him at Kolmac Clinic and became a private patient after complete there years ago. He pawned me off on a college to focus on his budding practice but I have nothing but wonderful things to say about him. He’s kind, patient and very smart. I never felt rushed or pushed to try any meds I didn’t want to. He’s great and so is his practice.
About Dr. Anthony Massey, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1750475448
Education & Certifications
- US Naval Hospital Portsmouth
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Johns Hopkins University
- Psychiatry
Dr. Massey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Massey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Massey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Massey works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Massey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Massey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Massey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.