Dr. Anthony Mork, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (84)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anthony Mork, MD

Dr. Anthony Mork, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Orange Coast Medical Center.

Dr. Mork works at Back Pain Relief Institute in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL, Rancho Mirage, CA and Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mork's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Back Pain Relief Institute
    1 Alhambra Plz # 1434, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 690-0722
  2. 2
    Back Pain Relief Institute
    2455 Hollywood Blvd # 106, Hollywood, FL 33020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 430-6658
  3. 3
    Rancho Mirage
    39700 Bob Hope Dr Ste 300-A, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 341-2360
  4. 4
    Dr Tony Mork
    360 San Miguel Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 640-6675
  5. 5
    Dr. Tony Mork
    1300 N Bristol St Ste 124, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Orange Coast Medical Center

Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 84 ratings
Patient Ratings (84)
5 Star
(66)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(15)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Anthony Mork, MD

  • Orthopedic Surgery
  • 46 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1851338073
Education & Certifications

  • Martin Luther King Hospital
  • Martin Luther King Hosp|Martin Luther King Hospital
  • Creighton University School Of Medicine
  • Orthopedic Surgery
