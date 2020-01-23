Dr. Nasser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Nasser, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Nasser, MD
Dr. Anthony Nasser, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Nasser works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Nasser's Office Locations
-
1
Amit Shah DDS Inc355 Placentia Ave Ste 205, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (714) 400-7502
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nasser?
I have seen Dr. Nasser on several occasions and have been pleased with him.
About Dr. Anthony Nasser, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1154639904
Education & Certifications
- SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nasser accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nasser works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasser. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nasser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nasser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.