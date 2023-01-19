See All Neurosurgeons in Rochester, NY
Neurosurgery
Dr. Anthony Petraglia, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They completed their fellowship with Northshore University Healthsystem & John H. Stroger Hospital of Cook County

Dr. Petraglia works at Unity Neurosurgery in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Petraglia's Office Locations

    Unity Neurosurgery
    2655 Ridgeway Ave, Rochester, NY 14626

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Unity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation Brain Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Cervical Without Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health
    MultiPlan
    MVP Health Care
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 108 ratings
    Patient Ratings (108)
    5 Star
    (103)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 19, 2023
    I received excellent recommendations regarding Dr. Petraglia even before my first visit; a great feeling! Dr. Petraglia was absolutely thorough in explaining my diagnosis, and the need for surgery. Dr. Petraglia backed up his diagnosis by sharing my MRI with me and pointing out where the compression was in my spine. Dr. Petraglia has an excellent manner of making a patient feel comfortable with the decision to proceed with surgery. My results from surgery are astoundingly positive, at just three months from surgery.
    BRENDA S ALLEN — Jan 19, 2023
    About Dr. Anthony Petraglia, MD

    Neurosurgery
    English
    1043346398
    Education & Certifications

    Northshore University Healthsystem & John H. Stroger Hospital of Cook County
    University of Rochester Medical Center
    University of Chicago
    Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Petraglia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petraglia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Petraglia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Petraglia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Petraglia works at Unity Neurosurgery in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Petraglia’s profile.

    Dr. Petraglia has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petraglia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    108 patients have reviewed Dr. Petraglia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petraglia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petraglia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petraglia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

