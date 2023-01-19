Dr. Anthony Petraglia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petraglia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Petraglia, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Petraglia, MD
Dr. Anthony Petraglia, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They completed their fellowship with Northshore University Healthsystem & John H. Stroger Hospital of Cook County
Dr. Petraglia works at
Dr. Petraglia's Office Locations
Unity Neurosurgery2655 Ridgeway Ave, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 368-6545
Hospital Affiliations
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I received excellent recommendations regarding Dr. Petraglia even before my first visit; a great feeling! Dr. Petraglia was absolutely thorough in explaining my diagnosis, and the need for surgery. Dr. Petraglia backed up his diagnosis by sharing my MRI with me and pointing out where the compression was in my spine. Dr. Petraglia has an excellent manner of making a patient feel comfortable with the decision to proceed with surgery. My results from surgery are astoundingly positive, at just three months from surgery.
About Dr. Anthony Petraglia, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northshore University Healthsystem & John H. Stroger Hospital of Cook County
- University of Rochester Medical Center
- University of Chicago
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petraglia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petraglia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petraglia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petraglia works at
Dr. Petraglia has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petraglia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
108 patients have reviewed Dr. Petraglia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petraglia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petraglia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petraglia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.