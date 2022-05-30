Overview of Dr. Anthony Rhodes, MD

Dr. Anthony Rhodes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Rhodes works at Orthopedic Care Center in Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.