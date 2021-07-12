Overview

Dr. Anthony Rodriguez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of California, Los Angeles David Geffen School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Green and Seidner Family Practice Associates, PC in Lansdale, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.