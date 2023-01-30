See All Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Dr. Anthony Sclafani, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
4.7 (119)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anthony Sclafani, MD

Dr. Anthony Sclafani, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Saint Louis University|Saint Louis University School of Medicine

Dr. Sclafani works at Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery in New York, NY with other offices in Chappaqua, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sclafani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery
    1305 York Avenue 5th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery
    59 South Greeley Avenue Suite 4, Chappaqua, NY 10514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Hearing Screening
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Hearing Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Big Ears
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 119 ratings
    Patient Ratings (119)
    5 Star
    (109)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 30, 2023
    His office was terrific. His assistant Julia is quick to respond to our questions and needs.. Dr. Sclafani takes the time to explain in detail the items he would suggest a patient to consider. I’m very pleased with my results.
    — Jan 30, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Anthony Sclafani, MD
    About Dr. Anthony Sclafani, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1609836378
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Saint Louis University|Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Med Center|Beth Israel Medical Center Petrie Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Sclafani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sclafani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sclafani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sclafani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    119 patients have reviewed Dr. Sclafani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sclafani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sclafani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sclafani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

