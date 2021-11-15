Dr. Antoine Khoury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khoury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antoine Khoury, MD
Overview of Dr. Antoine Khoury, MD
Dr. Antoine Khoury, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Orange County.
Dr. Khoury works at
Dr. Khoury's Office Locations
Childrens Hospital of Orange County505 S Main St Ste 100, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 509-3919
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital Of Orange County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Khoury is a doctors doctor and if your able to have you child seen and treated by him you will be in good hands ,truly the best care. Would like to mention that Dr. Khoury and his team are personable and go over and above to be available during a few emergencies we have had . Being treated like family during stressful and emotionally draining procedures as a parent you will have comfort and confidence your angel is in the best care ?? We chose Dr. Khoury after meeting 2 other of the best rated pediatric Urologist in the country, Dr. Khoury opted to wait on surgery unlike the other two Drs we met. He advised we not treat Betty with a textbook treatment but based off of her case and personalized her treatment to her case. When our daughter was treated as an individual not a number there was a huge relief and confidence in choosing Dr. Khoury. Godspeed in choosing the right doctor. Much Aloha, Pilar Gates
About Dr. Antoine Khoury, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1275704611
Education & Certifications
- Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khoury has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khoury accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khoury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khoury speaks Arabic and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Khoury. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khoury.
