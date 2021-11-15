See All Pediatric Urologists in Orange, CA
Dr. Antoine Khoury, MD

Pediatric Urology
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Antoine Khoury, MD

Dr. Antoine Khoury, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Orange County.

Dr. Khoury works at CHOC Childrens Urology Center in Orange, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khoury's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Childrens Hospital of Orange County
    505 S Main St Ste 100, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 509-3919

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Hospital Of Orange County

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Urinary Incontinence
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Epispadias Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Implants Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 15, 2021
    Dr. Khoury is a doctors doctor and if your able to have you child seen and treated by him you will be in good hands ,truly the best care. Would like to mention that Dr. Khoury and his team are personable and go over and above to be available during a few emergencies we have had . Being treated like family during stressful and emotionally draining procedures as a parent you will have comfort and confidence your angel is in the best care ?? We chose Dr. Khoury after meeting 2 other of the best rated pediatric Urologist in the country, Dr. Khoury opted to wait on surgery unlike the other two Drs we met. He advised we not treat Betty with a textbook treatment but based off of her case and personalized her treatment to her case. When our daughter was treated as an individual not a number there was a huge relief and confidence in choosing Dr. Khoury. Godspeed in choosing the right doctor. Much Aloha, Pilar Gates
    Photo: Dr. Antoine Khoury, MD
    About Dr. Antoine Khoury, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275704611
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Antoine Khoury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khoury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khoury has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khoury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khoury works at CHOC Childrens Urology Center in Orange, CA. View the full address on Dr. Khoury’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Khoury. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khoury.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khoury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khoury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

