Dr. Barquet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Antonio Barquet, MD
Overview
Dr. Antonio Barquet, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED|University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Keralty Hospital Miami, Palmetto General Hospital and Uhealth Tower.

Locations
Hssi Home Care351 NW 42nd Ave Ste 105, Miami, FL 33126 Directions (305) 689-3733
Hospital Affiliations
- Keralty Hospital Miami
- Palmetto General Hospital
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor, very professional.
About Dr. Antonio Barquet, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1174511216
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED|University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barquet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barquet speaks French and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Barquet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barquet.
