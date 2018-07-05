Dr. Antonio Capone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonio Capone, MD
Overview of Dr. Antonio Capone, MD
Dr. Antonio Capone, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Capone's Office Locations
Associated Retinal Consultants P C3555 W 13 Mile Rd Ste LL-20, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 288-2280
St. Clair Shores25631 Little Mack Ave Ste 201, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 552-2092
Associated Retinal Consultants20952 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 140, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 552-2092
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Fidelis Care
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meridian Health Plan
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Passport Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Capone?
Fantastic surgeon, as others have said -- extremely patient and understanding. Did a retina surgery on our 4 year old daughter who was born with a rare defect where the nutritional cord to the retina did not dissolve in her development in the womb. Surgery worked as well as it could and prevented further separation of the retina. Great doctor, even better person
About Dr. Antonio Capone, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1760411664
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Ee Inst Pittsburgh
- Yale U
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Capone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Capone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Capone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Capone has seen patients for Chronic Endophthalmitis and Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Capone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Capone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.