Dr. Antonio Covarrubias, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Fountain Valley, CA
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Antonio Covarrubias, MD

Dr. Antonio Covarrubias, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center and Orange Coast Medical Center.

Dr. Covarrubias works at Orange County Vascular & Endovascular Surgery Center in Fountain Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Covarrubias' Office Locations

    Son Thanh Duong, M.D.
    11190 Warner Ave Ste 408, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 430-1414

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
  • Orange Coast Medical Center

Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Hyperparathyroidism
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Hyperparathyroidism

Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    May 24, 2022
    I had been suffering extreme pain in both my legs due to vascular disease for almost 10 years And the specialist I was seeing could not do anything except recommending to stay away from tobacco. My pain was so svear I could not walk more than a few feet before I had to stop to catch my breath.Finally I changed my insurance and I was send to Dr Antonio Covarrubias, after seeing all the information in my file he told me with confident that he can do the surgery and I can run in a marathon the next week!!!!!! My God he was very close, since he did the surgery I have really got my life and legs back. I have no pain in my legs what soever. I wish I had met him a few years earlier. I enjoy life again. By the way I am 71 years old. Thank you Dr Covarrubias.
    Ahmad Ahmadi — May 24, 2022
    About Dr. Antonio Covarrubias, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1679834907
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Texas
    Medical Education
    • CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Antonio Covarrubias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Covarrubias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Covarrubias has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Covarrubias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Covarrubias works at Orange County Vascular & Endovascular Surgery Center in Fountain Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Covarrubias’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Covarrubias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Covarrubias.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Covarrubias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Covarrubias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

