Dr. Antonio Covarrubias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Covarrubias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonio Covarrubias, MD
Overview of Dr. Antonio Covarrubias, MD
Dr. Antonio Covarrubias, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center and Orange Coast Medical Center.
Dr. Covarrubias works at
Dr. Covarrubias' Office Locations
-
1
Son Thanh Duong, M.D.11190 Warner Ave Ste 408, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 430-1414
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Orange Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Covarrubias?
I had been suffering extreme pain in both my legs due to vascular disease for almost 10 years And the specialist I was seeing could not do anything except recommending to stay away from tobacco. My pain was so svear I could not walk more than a few feet before I had to stop to catch my breath.Finally I changed my insurance and I was send to Dr Antonio Covarrubias, after seeing all the information in my file he told me with confident that he can do the surgery and I can run in a marathon the next week!!!!!! My God he was very close, since he did the surgery I have really got my life and legs back. I have no pain in my legs what soever. I wish I had met him a few years earlier. I enjoy life again. By the way I am 71 years old. Thank you Dr Covarrubias.
About Dr. Antonio Covarrubias, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679834907
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas
- CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Covarrubias has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Covarrubias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Covarrubias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Covarrubias works at
Dr. Covarrubias speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Covarrubias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Covarrubias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Covarrubias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Covarrubias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.