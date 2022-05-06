Dr. Antonio Luis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonio Luis, MD
Overview
Dr. Antonio Luis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Milledgeville, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina.
Locations
Antonio Luis, MD1013 Fernwood Dr, Milledgeville, GA 31061 Directions (478) 251-6924
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I chose Dr. Luis because of his years of experience. I was impressed with his explanations and suggestions, answering all my questions and concerns. I found the entire staff to be friendly and professional. I would highly recommend Dr. Luis. He can quickly diagnose and help individuals with any challenges. I have also been seen by a practitioner in his absence and was very pleased with her counseling. My visits have been all good as well as beneficial.
About Dr. Antonio Luis, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093958050
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
- Universidad de Zaragoza, Zaragpoza, Spain
