Overview of Dr. Antonio Yuk, MD

Dr. Antonio Yuk, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Crystal Lake, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Yuk works at Antonio C Yuk MD in Crystal Lake, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.