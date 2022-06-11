See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Frederick, MD
Dr. Anuj Bhatnagar, MD

Geriatric Medicine
1.6 (7)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anuj Bhatnagar, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

Dr. Bhatnagar works at Pediatric Center Of Frederick in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Vitamin B Deficiency and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Center Of Frederick
    610 Solarex Ct # 200, Frederick, MD 21703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 663-6162

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Arthritis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Arthritis

Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dementia - Parkinsonian Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scurvy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 11, 2022
    Gives his time generously. Knowledgeable and projects confidence. Excellent listener. Very timely with appointments. . Pleasantly smiles with happy sincere greeting. Treats me well and like caring friend. Puts patient at ease with positive attitude.
    James O Logan — Jun 11, 2022
    About Dr. Anuj Bhatnagar, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316253180
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins Bayview Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Howard University Hosp
    Internship
    • Howard University Hosp
    Medical Education
    • MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Geriatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anuj Bhatnagar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatnagar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhatnagar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhatnagar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhatnagar works at Pediatric Center Of Frederick in Frederick, MD. View the full address on Dr. Bhatnagar’s profile.

    Dr. Bhatnagar has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Vitamin B Deficiency and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatnagar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatnagar. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatnagar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatnagar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatnagar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

