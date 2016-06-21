Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anuj Gupta, MD
Overview
Dr. Anuj Gupta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center, UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center and University Of Maryland Medical Center.
Dr. Gupta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University of Maryland Cardiology Physicians193 Stoner Ave Ste 350, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 876-0086
-
2
Maryland General Home Health827 Linden Ave, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 225-8000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
University of Maryland Medical System110 S Paca St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-3244
-
4
University of Maryland Pediatric Associates PA22 S Greene St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-3244Monday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carroll Hospital Center
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
- University Of Maryland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gupta?
I am writing this for my father. Dr Gupta is an expert in his field. He explained everything to my 90 year old father in terms that he could understand. He is direct in offering care but in a very kind and personable manner. It's because of Dr Gupta my dad's condition is so much better. We were so very lucky to find him.
About Dr. Anuj Gupta, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1033323399
Education & Certifications
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.