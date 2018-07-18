Dr. Anuj Malhotra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malhotra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anuj Malhotra, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anuj Malhotra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Monroe Township, NJ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 2 Research Way Fl 3, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 924-9300
The Optical Shoppe419 N Harrison St, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 924-9300
Princeton Medical Group P.A.3 Liberty St, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 924-9300
- Princeton Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Dr. Malhotra always takes time to understand and gives guidance appropriately. I'm with him since 2014 for my regular physicals and he counsels and gives guidance with exceptional medical and technical knowledge he posses..
Dr. Malhotra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malhotra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Malhotra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malhotra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malhotra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malhotra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.