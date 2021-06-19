Overview of Dr. Anuj Prashar, DO

Dr. Anuj Prashar, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Halethorpe, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital and Upmc Carlisle.



Dr. Prashar works at Kaiser Permanente South Baltimore County Medical Center in Halethorpe, MD with other offices in Silver Spring, MD, Kensington, MD and Washington, DC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.