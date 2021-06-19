Dr. Prashar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anuj Prashar, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anuj Prashar, DO
Dr. Anuj Prashar, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Halethorpe, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital and Upmc Carlisle.
Dr. Prashar works at
Dr. Prashar's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente South Baltimore County1701 Twin Springs Rd, Halethorpe, MD 21227 Directions (800) 777-7904
Kaiser Permanente Holy Cross Hospital1400 Forest Glen Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 905-3600
Kensington Medical Center Asc10810 Connecticut Ave, Kensington, MD 20895 Directions (301) 929-7307
Kaiser Permanente Capitol Hill Lab700 2nd St NE, Washington, DC 20002 Directions (703) 359-7460
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Upmc Carlisle
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Prashar is an amazing doctor. He made me feel very comfortable and he’s very approachable. I ended up changing my mind at the last minute about which type of surgery I wanted and he helped make that a smooth transition. I thought he would be upset since it was last minute but he said “this is a lifetime surgery so you need to be happy with your decision” and guess what, I’m extremely happy with my decision. I feel like a new person and I’m so happy with my decision I made. I highly recommend him! Thank you Dr. Prashar!
About Dr. Anuj Prashar, DO
- English
- 1497947543
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
