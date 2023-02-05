See All Podiatric Surgeons in East Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Anup Patel, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.7 (366)
Map Pin Small East Brunswick, NJ
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anup Patel, DPM

Dr. Anup Patel, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Patel works at Complete Foot & Ankle Specialty in East Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Univ. Foot & Ankle Center
    G12 BRIER HILL CT, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 512-1126
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Ankle Disorders
Ankle Fracture
Canker Sore
Cryotherapy for Warts
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
Diabetic Foot Conditions
Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot Conditions
Foot Deformities
Foot Sprain
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Fungal Nail Infection
Heel Pain
Ingrown Toenail
Non-Healing Diabetic Foot Ulcer
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Sever's Disease
Stress Fracture of Foot
Wound Care and Management
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 366 ratings
    Patient Ratings (366)
    5 Star
    (307)
    4 Star
    (29)
    3 Star
    (16)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Feb 05, 2023
    For years I've suffered with excruciating heel pain that started because i hurt my Achilles tendon. I've been to three doctors over the years who did absolutely nothing to help me. I was unable to work out, walk, hike, even play with my grandkids without debilitating pain...On my 1st visit with Dr A. Patel, he came up with a correct diagnosis and started treatment plant. It's been three months now and the pain is almost completely gone! :) I am getting my life back, all thanks to Dr. P and his staff. If you are considering a doctor for foot pain, i strongly recommend you see Dr. P. He has given me back my ability to do things again! Thank you, I am very grateful for all that you and your staff have done!
    Feb 05, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Anup Patel, DPM
    About Dr. Anup Patel, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
    • 1811287527
    Education & Certifications

    • Hoboken University Medical Center
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • Rutgers University
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anup Patel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Complete Foot & Ankle Specialty in East Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Heel Spur, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.

    366 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

