Dr. Anup Patel, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anup Patel, DPM
Dr. Anup Patel, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Univ. Foot & Ankle CenterG12 BRIER HILL CT, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (609) 512-1126Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
For years I've suffered with excruciating heel pain that started because i hurt my Achilles tendon. I've been to three doctors over the years who did absolutely nothing to help me. I was unable to work out, walk, hike, even play with my grandkids without debilitating pain...On my 1st visit with Dr A. Patel, he came up with a correct diagnosis and started treatment plant. It's been three months now and the pain is almost completely gone! :) I am getting my life back, all thanks to Dr. P and his staff. If you are considering a doctor for foot pain, i strongly recommend you see Dr. P. He has given me back my ability to do things again! Thank you, I am very grateful for all that you and your staff have done!
About Dr. Anup Patel, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1811287527
Education & Certifications
- Hoboken University Medical Center
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Rutgers University
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
