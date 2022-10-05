Overview of Dr. Anupama Narla, MD

Dr. Anupama Narla, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Narla works at Womens OB/GYN in Trumbull, CT with other offices in Bridgeport, CT and Fairfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.