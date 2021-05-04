Overview

Dr. Anuradha Kompella, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Calicut Medical College and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Medical City Mckinney.



Dr. Kompella works at Bsw Primary Care Craig Ranch in McKinney, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.