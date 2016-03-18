Overview

Dr. Anwar Moryan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Medical City Denton.



Dr. Moryan works at Anwar Moryan, MD in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.