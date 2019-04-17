Dr. Anya Temer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Temer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anya Temer, DO
Overview
Dr. Anya Temer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greenacres, FL. They graduated from NY Coll Osteo Med.
Dr. Temer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Total Holistic Center4897 S Jog Rd, Greenacres, FL 33467 Directions (561) 323-4994Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Temer?
Dr Temer is an awesome Doctor! She is very knowledgeable and takes the time to listen to her patients.
About Dr. Anya Temer, DO
- Family Medicine
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1740610641
Education & Certifications
- NY Coll Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Temer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Temer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Temer works at
Dr. Temer speaks Russian and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Temer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Temer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Temer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Temer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.