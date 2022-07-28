Overview of Dr. Aparna Brown, MD

Dr. Aparna Brown, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at Kathleen Moltz, MD in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Vitamin D Deficiency and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.