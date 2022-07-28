Dr. Aparna Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aparna Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aparna Brown, MD
Dr. Aparna Brown, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
Endocrine Diabetes Care Center Inc.2100 W Central Ave Ste 100, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 537-5111
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good at explaining the problem and how to correct it
About Dr. Aparna Brown, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1174570337
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Vitamin D Deficiency and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
