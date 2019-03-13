Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. April Palmer, MD
Dr. April Palmer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA.
Dr. Palmer works at
Locations
WK Pierremont Family Physicians1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 400, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 212-3810Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
- WK Bossier Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Vantage Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Palmer is the best primary physician in town. Entire staff is amazing and they all take care of us with respect and punctuality.
About Dr. April Palmer, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1104830306
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Dr. Palmer works at
