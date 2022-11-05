See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Port Jefferson, NY
Dr. Arain Nawaz, MD

Internal Medicine
4.9 (12)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Arain Nawaz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    620 Belle Terre Rd Ste 4, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 928-0240

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mather Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Hemorrhoids
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Hemorrhoids
Diverticulosis, Intestinal

Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 05, 2022
    Dr. Nawaz is an outstanding physician. He has been my doctor for over 20 years. I literally trust him with my life. I have had endoscopies and colonoscopies over the past few decades. His professionalism and expertise is beyond the norm. I can now swallow normally because of him. The man is amazing!
    Kevin Kirk — Nov 05, 2022
    About Dr. Arain Nawaz, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Urdu
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arain Nawaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nawaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nawaz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nawaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Nawaz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nawaz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nawaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nawaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

