Overview of Dr. Aram Demirjian, MD

Dr. Aram Demirjian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.



Dr. Demirjian works at Mount Auburn Surgical Assocs in Cambridge, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.