Dr. Arber Nuhaj, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.



Dr. Nuhaj works at Family Practice Residency Clinic and Program in Harlingen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.