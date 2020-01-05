Dr. Rojas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arbis Rojas, MD
Overview of Dr. Arbis Rojas, MD
Dr. Arbis Rojas, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Rojas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rojas' Office Locations
-
1
Wes J. Powell MD Inc.950 S Arroyo Pkwy Fl 3, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 584-1919
-
2
Reza Kermani MD Inc.35 E Glenarm St, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 437-4853
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rojas?
Dr. Rojas is taking wonderful care of our loved ones. His orders are well considered and his caring and bedside manner exceptional. Thank you Dr. Rojas!
About Dr. Arbis Rojas, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235460510
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Geriatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rojas accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rojas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rojas works at
Dr. Rojas has seen patients for Chronic Care Management, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rojas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rojas speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rojas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rojas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rojas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rojas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.