Dr. Archana Paine, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (34)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Archana Paine, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Baptist.

Dr. Paine works at Lakeside Women's Specialty Center in Metairie, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lakeside Womens Specialty Center
    4315 Houma Blvd Ste 500, Metairie, LA 70006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 885-8563
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    BAPC Women's Group
    2820 Napoleon Ave Ste 520, New Orleans, LA 70115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 624-7637
  3. 3
    Parish Pain Specialists
    4500 Clearview Pkwy Ste 101, Metairie, LA 70006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 624-7637

Hospital Affiliations
  • Ochsner Baptist

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Yeast Infections
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Yeast Infections

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 19, 2021
    Dr. Paine and her staff are lovely. So kind and knowledgeable and they have fabric gowns and linens for the exams - no paper!! Did not wait and was seen promptly. Since it was my first visit, Dr. Paine came in, introduced herself and we spoke for awhile. Her support staff and nurses are great. Recommend highly!
    — Aug 19, 2021
    About Dr. Archana Paine, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134164551
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center|Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center - New Orleans, LA
    Internship
    • Louisiana
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Archana Paine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Paine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

