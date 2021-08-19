Dr. Archana Paine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Archana Paine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Archana Paine, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Baptist.
Dr. Paine works at
Locations
-
1
Lakeside Womens Specialty Center4315 Houma Blvd Ste 500, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 885-8563Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 12:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
-
2
BAPC Women's Group2820 Napoleon Ave Ste 520, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (866) 624-7637
-
3
Parish Pain Specialists4500 Clearview Pkwy Ste 101, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (866) 624-7637
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Baptist
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Access Care
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paine?
Dr. Paine and her staff are lovely. So kind and knowledgeable and they have fabric gowns and linens for the exams - no paper!! Did not wait and was seen promptly. Since it was my first visit, Dr. Paine came in, introduced herself and we spoke for awhile. Her support staff and nurses are great. Recommend highly!
About Dr. Archana Paine, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1134164551
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center|Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center - New Orleans, LA
- Louisiana
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paine works at
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Paine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.