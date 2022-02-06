Overview

Dr. Archana Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Topiwala National Medical College and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Morristown Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Medicor Cardiology, P.A. in Bridgewater, NJ with other offices in Hillsborough, NJ and New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.