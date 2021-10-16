See All Urologists in Carle Place, NY
Dr. Areeba Sadiq, MD

Urology
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Carle Place, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Areeba Sadiq, MD

Dr. Areeba Sadiq, MD is an Urology Specialist in Carle Place, NY. 

Dr. Sadiq works at NYU Langone Medical Associates - Carle Place in Carle Place, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sadiq's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Medical Associates--Carle Place
    536 Mineola Ave, Carle Place, NY 11514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 333-5054

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Areeba Sadiq, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1619354164
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Areeba Sadiq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadiq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sadiq has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sadiq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sadiq works at NYU Langone Medical Associates - Carle Place in Carle Place, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sadiq’s profile.

Dr. Sadiq has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadiq.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadiq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadiq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

