Dr. Arezou Heshmati, MD

Pediatric Neurology
3.5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Arezou Heshmati, MD

Dr. Arezou Heshmati, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Detroit Medical Center Wayne State University|Detroit Medical Center-Wayne State University

Dr. Heshmati works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Heshmati's Office Locations

    CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion
    180 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    ColumbiaDoctors - West 86th Street
    21 West 86th Street, New York, NY 10024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Memory Evaluation

Migraine Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Delayed Sleep Phase Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Developmental Language Delay Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hyperactive Behavior Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Language Problems Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polysomnography With CPAP Titration Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Medicine Sonography Chevron Icon
Sleep Terror Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Rhythmic Movement Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 16, 2018
    Very caring and professional doctor, willing to go the extra mile for a patient. Very happy in dealing with Dr. Heshmati.
    Parent in Ithaca — Mar 16, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Arezou Heshmati, MD
    About Dr. Arezou Heshmati, MD

    • Pediatric Neurology
    • English, Persian
    • 1043434244
    Education & Certifications

    • Detroit Medical Center Wayne State University|Detroit Medical Center-Wayne State University
    • Children's Hospital Tehran University|Massachusetts General Hospital|Sparrow Hospital
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology, Pediatrics and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arezou Heshmati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heshmati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heshmati has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heshmati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heshmati works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Heshmati’s profile.

    Dr. Heshmati has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heshmati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Heshmati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heshmati.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heshmati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heshmati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

