Dr. Arie Dosoretz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dosoretz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arie Dosoretz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arie Dosoretz, MD
Dr. Arie Dosoretz, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dosoretz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dosoretz's Office Locations
-
1
Advocate Radiation Oncology3080 Harbor Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 274-4099
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dosoretz?
About Dr. Arie Dosoretz, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720303589
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dosoretz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dosoretz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dosoretz works at
Dr. Dosoretz speaks Spanish.
Dr. Dosoretz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dosoretz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dosoretz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dosoretz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.