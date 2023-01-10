Overview of Dr. Arif Khan, MD

Dr. Arif Khan, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale.



Dr. Khan works at Texas Interventional Pain Care in Richardson, TX with other offices in Mesquite, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.