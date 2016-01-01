See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bayside, NY
Dr. Aristotelis Sakellaridis, MD

Internal Medicine
3.4 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Aristotelis Sakellaridis, MD

Dr. Aristotelis Sakellaridis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bayside, NY. They completed their residency with Ny Hospital Med Center Of Queens

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sakellaridis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    3344 Bell Blvd, Bayside, NY 11361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 229-3344
  2. 2
    Ross Hartman Dpm Pllc
    400 S Oyster Bay Rd Ste 205, Hicksville, NY 11801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 935-1312

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Aristotelis Sakellaridis, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    NPI Number
    • 1194784421
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ny Hospital Med Center Of Queens
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aristotelis Sakellaridis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sakellaridis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sakellaridis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sakellaridis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sakellaridis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sakellaridis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sakellaridis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sakellaridis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

