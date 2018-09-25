Overview of Dr. Arjun Reddy, MD

Dr. Arjun Reddy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at GROSSMONT EMERGENCY MED GROUP in La Mesa, CA with other offices in El Cajon, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.