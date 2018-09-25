Dr. Arjun Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arjun Reddy, MD
Overview of Dr. Arjun Reddy, MD
Dr. Arjun Reddy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
1
Neurohospitalist5555 Grossmont Center Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (610) 740-6000
2
Melchior Peter Vallone5129 Garfield St, La Mesa, CA 91941 Directions (619) 464-5174
3
Sycuan Medical Dental Center5442 Sycuan Rd, El Cajon, CA 92019 Directions (619) 445-0707Tuesday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Community Health Group
- Health Net
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly doctor. Very informative. Knowledgeable. Quick and to the point.
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730132457
Education & Certifications
- Akron General Medical Center - Internal Medicine
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
- YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY
