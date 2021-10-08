Dr. Arlene Lazaro, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arlene Lazaro, DO
Overview of Dr. Arlene Lazaro, DO
Dr. Arlene Lazaro, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Litchfield Park, AZ. They completed their fellowship with University of Nebraska Medical Center
Dr. Lazaro works at
Dr. Lazaro's Office Locations
Active Life Physical Medicine & Pain Center13575 W Indian School Rd Ste 700, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340 Directions (623) 535-9777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Active Life Physical Medicine & Pain Center - Surprise15547 N Reems Rd, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (623) 535-9777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Lazaro listened to all my concerns and issues. She really cared for me, which I can’t say about many other providers. As of right now, my pain level is so much better thanks to her attention placed upon me. I’m very thankful.
About Dr. Arlene Lazaro, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- Icahn School of Medicine Mount Sinai
- United Health Services - Wilson Medical Center
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lazaro accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lazaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazaro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazaro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazaro, there are benefits to both methods.